14 people remain on trolleys in Kildare's Naas hospital
14 people remain on trolleys in Kildare's Naas hospital. All of whom are currently in the hospital's emergency department.
Nationally there were 459 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 370 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 89 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
The highest tally in the country was Cork Univeristy hospital with 56 peatients on trolleys, all within the emergency department.
