€15,000 to be allocated to Brigid 1500 programme in Kildare for 2023

A further €15,000 will go towards a programme to commemorate and celebrate Kildare’s patron saint, Saint Brigid, in 2023.

Kildare County Council (KCC) voted in favour of the decision at the latest Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District (MD) meeting on Wednesday, April 20.

Mayor of the MD, Fianna Fáil councillor Rob Power, explained to those in attendance that the money was taken out of the Kildare Access Network, as it was not required.

A number of politicians pitched suggestions for where they believed the extra €15,000 should be allocated.

Independent Cllr Fiona McLoughlin-Healy said she wanted to see it go towards local sports clubs, in particular, a fund that would benefit both male and female players.

Fine Gael (FG) Cllr Peggy O’ Dwyer also shared Cllr McLoughlin-Healy’s sentiment.

However, Fianna Fáil (FF) Cllrs Noel Heavey, Cllr Suzanne Doyle and FG Cllr Mark Stafford said that they wished to see the money go towards Brigid 1500, while FF Cllr Anne Connolly and FG Cllr Tracey O’ Dwyer suggested that the funding go towards both the maintenance of rural roads and to aid festivals.

In the end, six politicians voted in favour of allocating the money to Brigid 1500, with three voting against it.

A follow-up vote then proceeded, where those in attendance were asked if they were satisfied with KCC’s current funding allocations and to move forward with them.

Once again, out of the nine who voted, six were in favour of the proposal, while three voted against it.