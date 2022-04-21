No temporary traffic lights coming to Morristown Bridge in Newbridge, Kildare County Council reveals

Fine Gael Peggy O’ Dwyer asked KCC to consider a traffic management plan at the bridge. PICTURE: Morristown Bridge / Google Maps.
The Morristown Bridge in Newbridge will not receive a temporary set of traffic lights, an engineer for Kildare County Council (KCC) has said.
The comments were made by KCC Senior Engineer Stephen Deegan at the latest Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on Wednesday, April 20.
Fine Gael Peggy O’ Dwyer asked KCC to consider a traffic management plan at the bridge, and thanked Mr Deegan for allowing her to show him her issues with the bridge at the site.
She thanked Mr Deegan for meeting her at the bridge, but he said that temporary traffic lights would not be the solution, adding: "temporary measures can become a permanent measure."
He instead suggested that the bridge may have to be widened in the future.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.