Kildare Deaths April 21

Gerty (Trudi) Carbery (née Heverin), Cashel, Tipperary / Athy

The death has occurred of Gerty (Trudi) Carbery (née Heverin), Cashel, Tipperary / Athy. She passed away peacefully on April 19 in Auckland, New Zealand at the home of her daughter Beth. Formerly of Cashel, Tipperary and Athy, Kildare. Sadly missed by her children Gráinne, Beth, Sara, Joey and Beccy, and their father Joe. Sons-in-law Pat, Tony, Simon, and Garrett, and daughter-in-law Amanda. Adored grandchildren Joseph, Ella, Molly, Tilly, Conn, Ciara, Stella, Luca, Rosie Bea, Culann, Tadhg and Ruby. Brothers Tony (of Dublin), Derek (of Limerick), sisters Maeve (of Los Angeles), Jacqueline (of Dublin) and Bernice (of Sydney). Pre deceased by her father John and mother Rita and siblings John and Sharon. Loved by her many nephews and nieces, relatives, and friends worldwide.

The funeral will be held at Sacred Heart, Ponsonby, Auckland on Friday, April 22 at 10.30am NZT. There will be live streaming of the service available. Please check the link below closer to the time.

https://www.dreamproductions.co.nz/carbery

Catherine Fields (née Morrissey), Celbridge, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin

The death has occurred of Catherine Fields (née Morrissey), Celbridge, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin. She passed away peacefully on April 20 in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Catherine was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who will be sadly missed by her family and by all who knew her.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home Celbridge this evening, Thursday evening (April 21) between 6 pm and 8 pm. A funeral service to celebrate Catherine’s life will take place on Friday afternoon (April 22) at 2pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Catherine’s funeral service may be viewed online (live only) by following this link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Lukes or St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Noel Grainger, Kilteel, Naas

The death has occurred of Noel Grainger, Kilteel, Naas. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Noel Grainger, Kilteel, Naas, who passed peacefully at Naas General Hospital surrounded by his family, on April 18. Noel was the beloved brother of Molly, Pat, Ned, Stephen, Dolly and the late Jim, Christy & Alice. He will be sadly missed & fondly remembered by his sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in The Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilteel and afterwards to Newland’s Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Molly Lawless (née Ryan), Kill, Straffan, Maynooth

The death has occurred of Molly Lawless (née Ryan), Kill, Straffan, Maynooth. Late of Kill, Straffan and Maynooth. Peacefully in her 95th year, in the wonderful care of Elm Hall Nursing Home. Molly, beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of John Philip, Janette, Alan, Laurence, Mary and Trevor. Sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and her many friends.

Reposing at Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday In the Church of St. Martin of Tours, Culmullen, Drumree followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Úna McCall (née O'Neill), Celbridge, Kildare / Drimnagh, Dublin

The death has occurred of Úna McCall (née O'Neill), Celbridge, Kildare / Drimnagh, Dublin. Úna McCall née O’Neill of Celbridge and formerly of Drimnagh Dublin 12 who passed away on Tuesday 19 April peacefully at Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge. Dearly loved wife of Eugene and loving mother of Edel and the late Gerard and adored Nanna of Harry and Lucy. She will be sadly missed by her siblings Ita, Vera, Pauline, Brendan and Michael, son in law Gary, sisters and brothers in law, extended family and friends. Úna was predeceased by her siblings Peggy, Jimmy and Anthony.

Úna will rest at the family home from 4pm until 7pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning to St Patrick’s Church, Celbridge, arriving for funeral Mass at 11am followed by interment in Donacomper Cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://churchmedia.tv/st-patricks-church-celbridge

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland www.alzhimers.ie

Thomas (Tommy) Price, Prosperous

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Price, Prosperous. He passed away on April 19, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridge, children Bernadine, Greg, Jacinta, Sandra, Fred and Brian, sons-in-law Matt, Peter and Simon, daughters-in-law Mary, Jackie and Niki, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Pat, sister Ada, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, by clicking on the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/. Tommy's funeral mass can be viewed live at 11am on Friday morning by clicking on the following link : https://prosperousparish.net/webcam