Kildare teenage singer to broadcast to billions of people to mark World Earth Day

A 13 year-old county Kildare singer will command the ears of the world tomorrow, Friday April 22, as her stunning song has been chosen for the second year in a row for broadcast to billions of people as a rallying call for the protection of the environment.

Ruby Maher from Newbridge, who sings with her father and two sisters in their band, The Mahers, will sing the haunting Lullaby For The World, which is co written by You Raise Me Up lyricist, Brendan Graham, (with James McMillan), in a broadcast to 190 countries as part of Earth Day Network’s global outreach.

The fact that the powerful lobby group Earth Day Network,(EDN) is using the song on its broadcast channels once again is seen as a massive endorsement, and Ruby describes Lullaby For The World as "Ireland’s ongoing gift to the world for Earth Day".

She described the news as; “amazing, I can’t believe Earth Day Network has chosen my song again, I’m so excited, it’s an honour! I am so happy that this beautiful song is going to be heard throughout the world again. This is Ireland’s gift to the world for Earth Day; a huge gift from a small country. We only have one world, we need to mind it. We are all connected and I think it’s really important for all of us to remember that I’m also thinking of the Ukrainian people who have come to Ireland to be safe - It’s awful for them as they are just ordinary people, just like us , so hopefully this song will be a ‘Lullaby ‘ for them too”.

President of the Earth Day Network, Kathleen Rogers says; "Lullaby For The World’ is a truly evocative and emotive song for our beautiful planet, and while it is a ‘lullaby’, it has the power to awaken people; energise, enlighten and educate them, and bring them with us on this collective global journey of cherishing and respecting our environment”.

Ruby’s dad Dave Maher says; “The girls and myself see Lullaby For The World as a song that is global and one which belongs to all of us. We feel honoured to be the ones who have the good fortune to record it.

“We’re so excited about this song. The reaction from the people of Ireland has been wonderful; there’s a real sense that the people of Ireland want to rally round us and champion this beautiful thought provoking song. It’s a soulful plea for the world; a better world, one that cherishes and protects our beautiful planet and its resources”.

Dave echoes his daughter’s sentiments about the War in Ukraine adding; “as Ruby says there is definitely a message in Lullaby for the poor people of Ukraine who are fighting the battle of their lives; if any group of people needed a lullaby – it’s them at the moment”.