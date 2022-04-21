Man was driving at 170km/h on Kildare road

A man found driving at 170 km/h appeared at Naas District Court on April 6.

Kevin Young, 44, whose address was given as Daffodil Lodge, Cloncumber, Kilmeague, was driving in a southbound direction on the N7 at Castlewarden, near Kill, on March 19 last.

Sgt Jim Kelly said weather conditions were good and traffic was light at the time.

He said the defendant was arrested.

Defending barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant was going through a relationship breakdown at the time and was under pressure over this and he had a financial issue.

The court also heard that his employer thinks very highly of him and he cares for his parents.

Ms Murphy said the loss of his driving licence would have a hugely detrimental effect and there is no public transport where he lives.

She also said the defendant pulled in without the garda car chasing after him or activating blue lights.

Ms Murphy said he appreciates he was driving at a very high speed and he was immediately apologetic and has young children who need to be ferried around.

The court was also told that the defendant will never be before the court again and even this court appearance caused him a lot of stress.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a €1,500 fine for careless driving.