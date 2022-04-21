Man broke into ex-girlfriend's Kildare home on child's birthday

A man who broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend received a two months custody term, backdated to take account of time served in custody, at Naas District Court on April 20.

He was prosecuted for making a threat as well as a breach of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

The court was told previously that he smashed a pane of glass in a door at 5.55am at a west Kildare house on February 20 last. And defending solicitor David Powderly said that the defendant had been refused bail in the District Court and in the High Court.

Garda Michael O’Donovan said that the defendant was in contact with his former partner at 6am on February 20 and made several threats.

The garda said the defendant said if the door was not open he’d break into the house.

He said the defendant broke a window in the back door but did not go further into the house because an inside door was locked.

The court also heard that the defendant sustained a bad cut to his right hand in the incident and this required hospital treatment.

Judge John O’Leary was also told that the defendant lived there up to a week before and he’d been in a relationship with the woman.

They have a young child and it was the child’s birthday.

Gda O’Donovan said there had been a relationship for three years and “she tried to break away from him.”

He also said she had been physically and verbally abused and “she felt worthless and emotionally drained.”

She feels she has taken a stand against a domestic issue since he went into custody.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant had five previous convictions and the injured party did not want to attend court.

Defending solicitor David Powderly said prison has had a sobering effect on the defendant and “this was needed.”

He said he had alcohol taken on the night and should not have gone to the house.

The court heard that the defendant’s family have stood by him “just about” and he had a history of trouble with alcohol taken. He will live at home with his parents.

The two months spent in prison had caused him anxiety and nervousness.

Judge O’Leary applied the Probation Act on condition that the defendant stays off alcohol or any other intoxicant.

He also ordered that he pay €200 to the injured party for the damage caused and he must keep the peace for two years.