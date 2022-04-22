DRAMA: Man cuffed and bundled out of Kildare courtroom by gardaí after being refused bail

A man had to be forcefully removed from a Naas courtroom by gardaí after becoming abusive and resisting handcuffs being placed on him.

William Fitzgerald, 33, whose address was given as The Good Shepherd Hostel, Kilkenny, faces an allegation of damaging a cell at Naas garda station on April 12 last.

He verbally abused gardaí as he was taken from the building.

Sgt Jim Kelly told Naas District Court on April 13 that the defendant had been previously instructed to stay out of Naas as part of bail conditions but he turned up in the town on April 12.

Sgt Kelly also said that the gardaí were objecting to bail being granted because the defendant had had previous bench warrants.

“We believe he will not turn up if granted bail,” he added.

Sgt Kelly claimed the defendant spat and urinated in the cell and it could not be used for a period.

The defendant told the court that he only returned to Naas to get documents including a travel card.

The defendant appeared by videolink on April 20 when Sgt Kelly told the court that €250 worth of damage was caused to the garda station cell.

Defending barrister Aisling Murphy said she was seeking details of the case against her client as well as a hearing date.

Judge John O’Leary said he would hear the case and the defendant was remanded in custody to May 4.