Deaths in County Kildare

Philip Eustace

Philip Eustace, Bridgeview, Tyrrelstown, Athy, / Tallaght, Dublin

April 22. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sons Richard and Philip, daughter Carol, sisters, father-in-law, son-in-law Stephen, daughters-in- law Charissa and Lorraine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Haiden, David, Kayla, Dillon, Leah, Harper and Riley, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence (R14 HT63) from 4pm to 8pm on Saturday (April 23rd) and from 4pm to 8pm on Sunday (April 24th). Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday morning (April 25th) in St Michael's Parish Church, Athy, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/ Burial afterwards in Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Hans Brand

Hans Brand, Liffey Cottage, Old Abbey Manor, Great Connell, Newbridge / Mullingar, Westmeath

April 21. Peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jutta, daughters Natascha, Katja and Alexandra, son in law Ryan, brother Michael, sisters Barbara, Eve and Coco, grandchildren Gina, Alisha, Anna, Andrew and Aaron, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home (W12 EV29 ) for family and close friends on Sunday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. A private cremation service will take place on Monday. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Margaret Dunne

Margaret (Mag) Dunne (née Connolly), Spring House, Grangeclare, Kilmeague

April 22. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Bill (Sandy) and sister of the late Sheila and Nan. Sadly missed by her loving sons Eamon and Anthony, daughter Frances, daughters in law Mary and Gabrielle,her 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, brothers Richard and John, sister Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Reposing at her family home from 2pm on Sunday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Monday morning at 10.15am to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen, for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. Mag's funeral service can be viewed on Monday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : www.facebook.com/farewellfriends. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. Donations box in Church.

Ursula Tiernan

Ursula Tiernan (née Loftus), Moorefield Park, Newbridge, Kildare

April 23. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Sadly missed by her loving husband Brendan, sons and daughter Conor, Brendan, Justin, Rachel, son-in-law, daughter-in law, grandsons, granddaughter, sister and brothers, Rita, Noel, Finbar, Gerry and Paul, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends. Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 5pm until 8.30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge, for 11am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church Funeral afterwards to Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the church.

Maureen King (née Farrelly), formerly of Clonmoyle, Carlow Road, Athy

April 24. Predeceased by her loving husband John. Deeply mourned by her children Mary, Seán, Brian, Tom, Norman, Declan, Fiona and Angela, her sister Frances Duffy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday morning (April 27th) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/ Burial afterwards in St Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current pandemic may leave a message in the condolence section at RIP.ie.

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly, Kilheale Manor, Kill, Kildare / Ardclough

April 24. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Samantha, children Ella-Mai and Todd, parents Mary and Michael, brother Ken, sister Michelle, mother-in-law Marcy, father-in-law Toddy, brothers-in-law Derek, Barry and Mick, sisters-in-law Martina, Sandra, Linda, Caroline and Elaine, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ardclough for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Marie Keating Foundation via the following link : https://www.mariekeating.ie/how-you-can-help-us/donate-money/ The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Wednesday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://livecamireland.ie/live-webcams/st-anness-church-ardclough/

Catherine (Kay) Kane (née Broe) Calverstown / Rathmines, Dublin

April 23. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan. Beloved wife of Patrick (Paddy) and much loved mother of Raphaela, Sue, Sharon and the late Bernadette. Kay will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, brothers Tony and Brendan, grandson Ben, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Ann, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Marymount Care Centre, Lucan on Monday evening (April 25th) between 6 pm and 8 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (April 26th) to The Church of Mary Immaculate, Refuge of Sinners, Rathmines arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Kay’s funeral service may be viewed online (live only) by following this link.Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” at RIP.ie or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to The Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.