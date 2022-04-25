Kildare woman crowned champion at World Irish Dance Championships in Germany

Rathangan's Rachel Doyle is the is 2022 World Irish dance Champion. She won her prize at the World Irish Dance Championships at the Emmi Arena in Germany.

Evelyn Page, also of Rathangan took third place in the standings. Also Martina Scully cleaned up by taking the International Grade Title with Aisling Scully taking awards across the board. Martina Scully cleaned up by taking the International Grade Title with Aisling Scully taking awards across the board.

The massively popular Emerald Lakes Academy of Irish Dance of Rochfortbridge, Mullingar & Rathangan will return to the Midlands as World Champions. Founder & Principal Teacher Kevin Lyster with fellow teacher Philip Hynes today described the continuing success of the popular School as outstanding on many fronts.

He said: "The effort, commitment and more importantly passion and love of Irish Dance is what brings our dancers to where they want to be and we as teachers bring our dancers on that journey in a most positive way ensuring healthy Competition in solo and team dancing. Emerald Lakes is unlike many Dance schools where its members take part in sell out Theatrical Irish Dance Productions, Feis Competition, filming and performance."

The four day event has been the First WIDA International & World Irish Dance Championships since Eindhoven 2019. The return of the huge World event seen dancers Compete from over 20 Countries around the including a large number of Irish Dancers from Ukraine who received a rapturous welcome at the Enni Arena outside Dusseldorf.

Full list of Irish results from the event:

Zofia Bielicka is 2022 U16 World Champion

Rachel Doyle 2022 U40 World Champion

Blaithin Stenson U16 - 2nd in the World

Evelyn Page U45 - 3rd in the World

Emma Pierce U25 - 7th in The World

Brianna Fitzgerald - U13 - 10th in The World

Martina Scully 2022 Senior International Grade Champion

Aisling Scully - International Runner up

Mary Jones McConnell - International Runner up

Anita O'Brien - International Runner up

Louise Pierce - International Runner up