25 Apr 2022

BREAKING: Major Kildare hotel extension won't open in time for Punchestown racing event

Multi million euro project

Lawlor's Hotel, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

25 Apr 2022 7:51 PM

The much anticipated opening of the multi-million euro extension to Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas will not take place in time for the Punchestown Festival — which is expected to attract about 150,000 people.

However the existing hotel is fully open and functioning.

The extension of the Poplar Square venue brings an additional 80 bedrooms and adds a fourth floor. The extension was completed at an estimated cost of €20m.

Local councillor Bill Clear said the hotel extension “is vital for the future development of the town. “It’s very disappointing that the extension will not be open in time for the festival meeting. This is project is a fantastic addition to Naas. “

The Punchestown Festival is the single most important money spinner for the hospitality sector in the town and runs from tomorrow (April 26) to Saturday next. It has a prize fund of more than €3m.

The last time the festival was staged was in 2019. No event took place in 2020 because of Covid-19 and the 2021 festival was held behind closed doors.

It's understood that a delay surrounding the signing off of technical documents is behind the hold-up.

