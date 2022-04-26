Search

26 Apr 2022

UPMC to open sports medicine outreach clinic in Kildare

Pictured are Dr Dualtach Mac Colgáín, Physio Derek O'Neill and former Republic of Ireland International Daryl Murphy

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

26 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) have announced the opening of a sports medicine outreach clinic at the Vista Primary Care Building on the Ballymore Eustace Rd in Naas. UPMC is is a $23 billion integrated global nonprofit health enterprise.

This is the latest edition to UPMC’s growing network dedicated to sports medicine, bringing the health system’s renowned care close to home for patients in the Kildare region.

Dr Dualtach Mac Colgáin, UPMC Sports Medicine said: "At UPMC, we strive to build better athletes and this clinic is open to everyone at all levels, both elite athletes and recreational exercisers, with a focus on not only recovery, but also injury prevention. The new UPMC Sports Medicine Outreach Clinic will provide evidence-based optimal care, and will grow UPMC’s sports medicine network across Ireland, giving athletes timely access to trusted care.”

The clinic will open in May and is now ready to accept appointments. It will operate as a self-referral clinic and appointments can be made by ringing 051-376827. Should a subsequent referral for more specialised care be required, this can be taken care of by the onsite team of specialists.

The clinic will be led by UPMC’s Dr Mac Colgáin, who is a former elite athlete and coach from Celbridge and currently serves as Doctor to the Meath Senior Football team and clinical lead for their underage teams. Among other services, concussion baseline testing and concussion assessments will also be available. 

UPMC is the official health care partner of the GAA and GPA in Ireland, as well as locally with Kildare GAA and other surrounding counties. 

