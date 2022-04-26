Quest to find the smartest climate students in Newbridge, Kildare, begins

The heat is on: the quest to find the smartest climate secondary school students in Newbridge has begun.

The second annual Cracking-Carbon’s multimedia Climate Quiz will pit teams of four students against each other, as they battle it out over six rounds consisting of 60 questions on everything climate related, with the winners crowned climate brains of Kildare.

The lucky winners of the Newbridge event could also secure a position of Cracking-Carbon’s national league table, which, over the coming 18 months, is looking to identify Ireland’s smartest climate students.

Transition Year students will answer questions from three different categories: Climate Change Science & Geography, Climate change Facts & Figures, and Climate Change People & Personalities, a round that includes questions on some of the more bizarre climate utterances, good and bad, from celebrities and personalities.

This segment will also include lots of hilarious video clips as clues, keeping students laughing and engaged while they answer the serious climate questions.

'REIGNITE THE DEBATE'

Explaining the motivation behind the event, Cracking-Carbon founder Simon Ruddy said: "We want to reignite the climate debate, which has unfortunately but understandably fallen down the priority list globally due to the COVID pandemic".

"But rather than simply regurgitate the same predictions of doom and talking about shrinking polar ice caps and rising sea level... all of which is true, but is nonetheless a style of climate message that is creating a growing level of fatigue around the issue, as people despair with the sense of hopelessness due to the magnitude of the problem.

Mr Ruddy added: "Cracking-Carbon instead wants to create more engaging, immersive and even fun climate events that will stick-in-the-minds of participants long after the event, thereby lending itself more to garnering the personal sense of responsibility people will need to start adopting if we are to reverse or even slow down the devastating impacts of climate change."

The event will take place on Thursday, May 5 next.

'REIGNITE THE DEBATE'

