Kildare's Fleadh Cheoil Chill Dara resumes after two year break

Details of Fleadh Cheoil Chill Dara 2022, which takes place in the Naas area from May 15 to May 22, have been announced. The event returns after a hiatus of two difficult, Covid-19 filled years.

Tom Hennessy, TJ Carr, Elaine Reilly, Bill Hennessy, Cathy May Kilteel CCE

The event was launched in St. David’s Church of Ireland Church, Naas by president of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Éamonn Ó hÁrgáin. Mr. Ó hÁrgáin stressed the importance of promoting our unique culture and praised the efforts of all the branches in the county for their tremenduous work and dedication in keeping the cultural ship afloat in challenging times.

Luke Mulvihill, Bill Hennessy Kilteel CCE

Mr. Ó hÁrgáin who has worked all his life in advancing the Irish language, said that Naas was an important and fitting venue for the celebration of our music, song, dance and language.

Margaret Geraghty, Treoraí Gaeilge CCÉ Chill Dara, Mary Ryan Chairperson CCÉ Chill Dara

Indeed, he pointed out, that so important was Naas historically, that there are three forms of its name in Irish; ‘An Nás’ meaning the ‘Place of Assembly’, ‘Nás Laighean’ meaning ‘The Place of Assembly of the Leinster Men’ and ‘Nás na Ríogh’ meaning ‘The Place of Assembly of the Kings’. Perhaps in May a new form of the name will be added in ‘Nás na Ceoltóirí’, when all the best musicians in the county and further beyond will assemble.

Pascal Moore, Siobhán Grogan, Seán Leahy (Kilteel CCE)



Mary Ryan, Chairperson of Comhaltas Chill Dara, welcomed the great turnout on the launch night and was delighted to announce what promises to be a jammed packed programme of events, that will see the streets of Naas buzzing to the sound of traditional music from May 15 to 22.

Ms Ryan indicated that can we look forward to music sessions, singing sessions, a céilí in Kilteel Hall with the Legacy Céilí Band, youth sessions, a Maidin Caife and Pop up Gaeltacht and a free, gig-rig concert in Poplar Square, with trad super group ‘Téada and Séamus Begley’ on Saturday May 21.

Elaine Reilly

Ms Ryan also looked forward to the Fleadh competitions which will be held on Sunday May 22, where the crème de la crème of Kildare’s finest musicians, singers and dancers will compete in the hopes of representing the county at the Leinster Fleadh in Portlaoise and at the All Ireland Fleadh in Mullingar later in the year.

Renowned banjo player Elaine Reilly, who teaches in the Kilteel Branch of Comhaltas, perofromed at the launch with some of her pupils.