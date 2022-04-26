Warning about risk of wild fires in forests and gorse areas of Kildare

The Department of Agriculture has issued an Orange level Forest Fire Warning arising from increased temperatures and recent low rainfall levels.

The warning is in place until this Friday.

The nationwide warning for woodland areas also covers areas of gorse such as in the Curragh Plains where the evergreen shrubs cover some of the 5,000 acres.

The Department of Agriculture said a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

Members of the public intending to visit forests and other public recreational sites are reminded not to light camp fires or organise outdoor barbecues.

All countryside users are asked to be vigilant, to report any suspicious activity to An Garda Siochána and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services via 112/999 service.

Hundreds of acres of forest are damaged by fire ever year.

It is illegal for landowners to burn vegetation on uncultivated land between March and the end of August.

People should not discard cigarette ends should make sure they are extinguished.

Anybody acting irresponsibly or carelessly with fire should be reported to the authorities.