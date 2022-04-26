Newbridge-Kildare councillor calls for action over encampment on Curragh today

The encampment on the Curragh this morning
A Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District councillor has called for action over the appearance of an unauthorised encampment on the Curragh in the past 24 hours.
Earlier this month, Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer raised the issue of an encampment on a private road at the rear of the Lidl Distribution Centre outside Newbridge.
The politician said the latest encampment on the Curragh, which appeared in the past 24 hours, is a matter for the landowners, the Department of Defence.
Cllr O'Dwyer said; "Once the encampment is on The Curragh it falls under the Department of Defence to work to resolve the situation.
She added: "The management in the long term still remains a huge challenge for the landowners and the communities affected."
