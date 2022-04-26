Memories sought on Patrick Street in Newbridge town for local history project

Patrick Street in Newbridge / PHOTO: MARTIN CONNELLY
A local June Fest committee in Newbridge is seeking information on the history of Patrick Street in the town.
Readers are being asked for memories, photographs and the names of previous businesses and families that were based in this area.
Please email: junefesthistory@gmail.com
The Committee said: "Thanks to everyone who contributed to last week’s photograph, which once again had a fantastic response with some great stories.
"Looking forward to hearing from you and seeing what treasures are in store for this week.
June Fest Committee."
