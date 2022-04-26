Kildare Gardaí investigating burglary in Carbury area

Garda Station lantern
Gardai are investigating a burglary in the Ballyshannon area of Carbury.
The incident happened on Wednesday, April 13 last between 3pm and 5pm.
A rear window was forced open in the incident and a number of items were taken.
Anybody who noticed any suspicious people or vehicles in the area is asked to contact gardaí.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.