27 Apr 2022

BREAKING: Terrifying crash as car leaves road and overturns in Kildare supermarket car park

Emergency services at the scene

BREAKING: Terrifying crash as car leaves road and overturns in Kildare supermarket car park

The accident scene with the crashed car in the middle of the picture

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

26 Apr 2022 10:41 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A horrific accident took place on the outskirts of Naas this evening when a car left the road and finished up in the supermarket car park, which is normally used by shoppers.

The incident happened at about 8.30 in the Jigginstown area.

It’s thought the car, a 2014 Audi model, may have flipped after striking the Newbridge Road roundabout, adjacent to the Lidl store.

The accident scene earlier this evening

The car overturned and was left sitting on its side in the supermarket car park.

Emergency services personnel were on the scene and there were at least three ambulance vehicles; three garda cars, including an unmarked vehicle and two Fire Service vehicles present.

Two people were being treated by paramedics on the ground close to the crashed vehicle and a sizeable portion of the car park was cordoned off.

There is some damage to a section of the base of the roundabout structure, but it is not known if this is connected to the accident. 

At least one large electricity box was badly damaged at the scene but it’s not clear if this happened in the accident.

There was also some debris and tyre marks on the road between the roundabout and the perimeter of the Lidl Site.

No information was immediately available on either the cause of the accident or any injuries sustained.

