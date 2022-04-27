Drivers watching movies or having breakfast while behind the wheel - Garda

A traffic garda has highlighted the potentially deadly risks of "driver distraction" - as he has hit out at drivers having breakfast or watching movies behind the wheel.

A total of 55 people have died on the roads so far in 2022 - up 18 on the same period last year

And gardaí believe mobile phone use is a big cause of drivers taking their eyes off the road - as almost 5,000 €60 fines have been handed out to motorists since January this year.

Garda Adrian Corcoran of the Roads Policing Unit said on Monday night: "Since the start of this year, 55 people have lost their lives on the roads - that's 55 families devastated with the loss of a loved one. This is up 19 on this time last year so that is very concerning.

"We believe that driver distraction is playing a major role in the increase in road deaths.

"Holding a mobile phone is the number one distraction and drivers don't seem to be getting the message.

"One time if a person was using a mobile phone it was to make a call but nowadays it can be much more than that. It can be watching a movie - recently I stopped a driver watching a movie.

"It's social media, its selfies, it's taking photographs of collisions as they drive past."

Speaking on RTE's Crimecall programme, the garda added: "But it's not only mobile phones. I've seen people having their breakfast, putting on make-up, taking notes - I've seen it all.

"All of these things are distractions and taking the driver's attention away from the driving which is the most important thing."

Research shows that a driver is four times more likely to have a crash if using a mobile phone.

If a motorist is texting on a handset, the risk of a collision is 23 times more likely.

A total of 4,879 drivers were issued with fines for having a conversation on a mobile phone while driving between January and and March this year.

Garda Corcoran pointed out that the offence under the legislation refers to holding a mobile handset rather than being on a call.

In relation to children in a vehicle Garda Corcoran said that drivers should ensure that they are correctly restrained and have everything they need before setting out on a journey.

He added: "If children need attention, find a safe place to pull over and attend to them."

Under the Road Traffic Act, It is an offence to hold a mobile phone in your hand, or to support it with another part of your body (for example, between your head and shoulder), while driving.

The only exception is if you are calling emergency services on 999 or 112.

The fixed charge penalty of €60 for using your phone while driving is a fixed charge of €60, and three penalty points.

This increases to a fixed charge of €90, and five penalty points if it goes to court because of non-payment.ENDS