Kildare motorists urged to consider locks for catalytic converters to help stop them being stolen

Kildare motorists have been urged to consider buying locks for catalytic converters to help prevent them being stolen.

The number of thefts of the parts from under cars has increased in recent years as they contain valuable precious metals.

A single catalytic converter can be sold onto unscrupulous scrap dealers for as much as €500 on the black market due to soaring metal prices.The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic have interrupted supplies of metal and created higher demand.

Garda Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Graham Kavanagh advised motorists to be aware and alert about possible catalytic converter thefts.

He said: "Consider purchasing a catalytic converter lock or clamp, which will help prevent its theft and act as a deterrent to any potential criminals."

Vehicle owners could also mark catalytic converters with a forensic marker which would enable it to be traced thus providing the best chance of a conviction being secured if recovered.

Car windows would then carry hi-viz stickers stating security devices have been fitted - which may put off would-be thieves.

Sgt Kavanagh, who covers the Kildare, Laois and Offaly Garda Division, also added: "When parking in public, park in non-isolated places where there is good street lighting.

"Try to park so the converter can't be easily reached - close to a wall or fence.

"Report any suspicious activity, if you see people examining or working on a vehicle in a suspicious manner, please contact Gardaí on 999 or 112."

Last year gardaí seized over 110 catalytic converters in one operation after a search of a business premises in Co Meath.

Officers also found nearly €100,000 in euro and UK sterling amounts.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device which is attached to the exhaust on the underbody of a vehicle.

If they are stolen, thieves can cause substantial damage with angle grinder power tools.

These thefts occur very quickly and often in broad daylight and sometimes in public car parks.

Last year, British Transport Police (BTP) mounted a multi-agency operation to tackle thefts, such as at railway car parks, and set up a database allowing police to identify whether recovered catalytic converters are stolen.



