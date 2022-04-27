Search

27 Apr 2022

Green light for €500k face-lift of Kilcullen town centre in Kildare

The Liffey Bridge in Kilcullen

KildareNow reporter

27 Apr 2022 12:14 PM

Approval has been granted for works which will transform part of Kilcullen town centre.
The project is centered along sections of the Main Street and Market Square near Bentley’s Lane.
Footpaths will be upgraded and a riverside walkway beside the River Liffey will be resurfaced.
New street furniture such as planters and street lighting will be included in the project worth €500,000, according to the Construction Information Services database. 
The Environmental and Public Realm Improvement Works by Kildare County Council were granted permission in recent days.
A total of six trees will also be planted as part of the initiative.
The works will involve the removal of 15 car parking spaces in Market Square and the installation of street parking along Main Street.
Junction improvements at Bentley’s Lane will also include a raised pedestrian crossing.
The upgrade of street furniture and street lighting will include a multi-functional lighting column in Market Square.
The resurfacing of Market Square will feature new stepped access from Main Street as well as a planter and street furniture.
Part 8 planning permission was granted this week for the works.
Kildare County Council said that the duraiton of the project is estimated at six months.
The total area of the works is almost half a hectare.

Local News

