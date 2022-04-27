Search

27 Apr 2022

Stylish Kildare ladies make final of Day Two Best Dressed at Punchestown

Ciarán Mather

27 Apr 2022 6:10 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Two ladies from County Kildare made it to the final of Day Two Best Dressed at Punchestown Festival 2022.

Naas secondary school teacher Joanne Byrne and Aine Purcell, who is also a secondary school teacher who works in Clane, were among the five finalists at the event.

The winner, Oniesa Owens from Longford, was announced by Jess Colivet of the Style Council at around 4.20pm.

Jess Colivet preparing to announce Oniesa Owens (right) as the winner

Speaking afterwards to the Leader, Joanne said that she was 'delighted' to have been able to take part in the event.

"I used to always come to the races, and I always loved seeing the fashion (at Punchestown)... it's a lovely excuse to get dressed up for the day!

"The winner's outfit was absolutely stunning," she added.

Joanne Byrne and Aine Purcell

Aine also revealed that, like Joanne, she has been an avid Punchestown goer for a number of years, with her last time being in 2019.

"I just love the fashion and being able to meet up with friends, I am delighted to be here."

She added that she believed that Jess made the right call picking Oniesa as the winner: "It was 100 per cent (the right decision), her style was superb and she was gorgeous."

