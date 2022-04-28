Search

28 Apr 2022

Massive success for Kildare Irish dancers at World Championships

Massive success for Kildare Irish dancers at World Championships

Michelle Morrissey, Éireann Rowley, Holly Coogan, Rosie Kennedy, Claire Morrissey, Katie Byrne and Mary Morrissey

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

28 Apr 2022 12:20 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

There was cause for celebration for many of the Kildare participants at the Irish dancing World Championships in Germany this year. One of the big prize winners was Rosie Kennedy who after an exceptional performance became this year’s U/9 international champion. 

Michelle Morrissey with U9 World Champion Rosie Kennedy and Mary Morrissey

The Morrissey School of Irish Dancing, based in Monasterevin were well represented at the weekend at the Irish Dance World Championships with five dancers from the school travelling to Moers, Germany to compete.

But Rosie wasn’t alone in her celebrations, her teammates also had incredible performances at this year’s event.  Éireann Rowley U14, finished seventh in solo and 11th overall, Holly Coogan U12, fifth in solo and fourth overall, Katie Byrne U13, fourth and fifth in solos and 4th overall. Finally Claire Morrissey U12, finished first in solo and second overall and was unlucky not to also be the overall Champion in her age group for 2022.

The Morrissey School of Irish Dancing, runs classes each week for dancers from as young as 3 years old ,both beginners and advanced dancers. After success in Germany the Monasterevin group set their sights on their next great performance at the famous Gaiety Theatre in Dublin. More details on that performance can be found on the school’s social media or click here: Facebook.com/MorrisseySchoolOfIrishDance.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media