28 Apr 2022

KILDARE TRANSPORT: Athy distributor road site clearance and fencing complete as construction begins

Long awaited project

KILDARE TRANSPORT: Athy distributor road site clearance and fencing complete as construction begins

Minister of State, Martin Heydon and Minister Hildegarde Naughton recently turning the sod

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Apr 2022 5:36 PM

Following the commencement of work on the long awaited Athy distributor link road late last year and the official sod turning ceremony with Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton on site in March, works on the Athy Distributor Road Project have been progressing well. 

Kildare County Council has today issued an update on progress on the project to advise that site establishment, site clearance and site fencing works are now substantially complete. 

It said the following works are due to commence shortly:

Road construction works including excavation of topsoil along the length of the scheme
Construction of the River Barrow bridge including piling works
Construction of the new bridge over the Dublin – Waterford railway line including piling works
Works on the public road at the following locations:
N78 Kilkenny Road
R417 Carlow Road
R418 Castledermot Road
Temporary traffic management will be in place at each of these locations to facilitate the safe construction of the new junctions. This temporary traffic management will be in place for the next number of months.

