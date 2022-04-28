Kildare inquest into death of new mum on Christmas Day hears there were "missed opportunities" to correctly diagnose potentially fatal condition

An inquest into the death of a Blessington resident who died in Naas General Hospital on Christmas Day 2018 heard there were many "missed opportunities" to correctly diagnose and treat her.

Tragic Karen McEvoy, aged 24, had given birth to her third child, baby girl Ruby, on December 18 at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

However she became ill in the days afterwards and developed maternal sepsis and septic shock secondary to infection.

Sepsis is the body's extreme response to an infection and is a life-threatening medical emergency.

Last November, the Coombe Hospital apologised for the "failings in care" when Ms McEvoy's family settled an action in the High Court.

On December 23, 2018, Ms McEvoy went back to the Coombe Hospital with her baby daughter for routine screening of the baby and it was claimed she relayed her own complaints and was advised to attend the hospital emergency department. She attended the emergency department complaining of severe back and abdominal pain and feeling generally unwell.

It was claimed Ms McEvoy was not admitted to hospital and she was discharged without her condition having been diagnosed.

On Christmas Day, Ms McEvoy’s condition deteriorated and she was taken by ambulance to Naas Hospital just after midday and died before 4pm from multi-organ failure with septicemia due to an infection.

At today's inquest in Athy, Tina Kelly, the mother of Ms McEvoy's partner Barry, gave evidence that the couple and their children lived in a mobile home in the garden of her home in Red Bog, Blessington.

Ms Kelly, who is a trained first responder, said that she was with Ms McEvoy when ambulance paramedics took her to Naas Hospital on December 25, 2018.

The witness was also in the hospital with other family members including Barry when Ms McEvoy passed away a few hours later.

After completing her evidence, she said: "There were so many missed opportunities to pick up the issue of sepsis."

Today's scheduled two-day inquest is being held at Kildare Coroner's Court sitting in Athy as suitable facilities had been unavailable for two consecutive days in Naas courthouse.

The inquest had been due to be held in April 2020 but was delayed by two years by the Covid-19 restrictions.

A total of 17 witnesses are due to give evidence before Coronor Prof Denis Cusack and a jury of seven women and men.

Prof Cusack had earlier said that the inquest is aimed at establishing the facts, but legally, cannot blame or exonerate any party from blame.

Among the parties involved in the inquest are the Coombe Hospital, Naas General Hospital and the National Ambulance Service, the Health Service Executive and staff at these bodies.

The inquest continues tomorrow.