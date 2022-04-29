Five men arrested after high speed Kildare chase to appear in court today

The scene of the crash in Naas on Tuesday evening which occurred after a high speed chase
The five men who were arrested in Kildare last Tuesday in connection with ongoing investigations into criminal activity in the Leinster region are due to appear in court today.
Gardai said the men have all been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, at 10:30am.
