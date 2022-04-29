BREAKING: Jury at inquest into death of new mum at Naas Hospital in Kildare delivers verdict of medical misadventure

A jury in the inquest of a Blessington resident who died at Naas Hospital on Christmas Day 2018 today returned a verdict of medical misadventure.

Tragic Karen McEvoy, aged 24, had given birth to her third child, baby girl Ruby, on December 18 at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

However she became ill in the days afterwards and developed maternal sepsis and septic shock secondary to infection.

Sepsis is the body's extreme response to an infection and is a life-threatening medical emergency.

Several recommentations have also been proposed by the inquest which are intended to better diagnose and treat the symptoms of post natal sepsis in order to help prevent deaths due to sepsis in the future.

Last November, the Coombe Hospital apologised for the "failings in care" when Ms McEvoy's family settled an action in the High Court.

On December 23, 2018, Ms McEvoy went back to the Coombe Hospital with her baby daughter for routine screening of the baby and it was claimed she relayed her own complaints and was advised to attend the hospital emergency department. She attended the emergency department complaining of severe back and abdominal pain and feeling generally unwell.

It was claimed Ms McEvoy was not admitted to hospital and she was discharged without her condition having been diagnosed.

On Christmas Day, Ms McEvoy’s condition deteriorated and she was taken by ambulance to Naas Hospital just after midday and died before 4pm from multi-organ failure with septicemia due to an infection.

Today was the second day of a two-day inquest held at Kildare Coroner's Court sitting in Athy as suitable facilities had been unavailable for two consecutive days in Naas courthouse.

The inquest had been due to be held in April 2020 but was delayed by two years by the Covid-19 restrictions.

A total of 17 witnesses gave evidence before Coronor Prof Denis Cusack and a jury of two women and five men.

Prof Cusack had told the jury that the inquest is aimed at establishing the facts, but legally, cannot blame or exonerate any party from blame.