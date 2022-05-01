Kildare people rally behind Ukraine with a charity art auction in Clane

Eager to help the people of the Ukraine, but unsure of how to do it, Geraldine Crowther developed a unique fundraising event.

“Like everybody else, I wanted to do something, but I didn’t know how to help. I dabble in a bit of art, I’m not very good, I’m an amateur but I know there are a lot of really good artists out there that have lots of paintings lying around. I said it to my husband about organising an art auction and he thought it was a great idea,” said the Clane resident.

Geraldine approached Ger Nevin of Reilly’s Antiques in Prosperous and he was delighted to come on board to run the auction.

“The response has been amazing. We have over 100 paintings in and I even had five more phone calls this morning. There has been an amazing response from artists, professional and amateur alike, including renowned Kildare artist June Brilly, who have donated wonderful paintings for the auction,” explained Geraldine.

The auction takes place next Saturday, May 7 at Clane GAA Hall. Viewing takes place from 2pm to 7pm with the auction, lasting aproximately one hour, starting at 7pm.

Geraldine said all the proceeds will go to the Irish Red Cross and the event has been registered with the charity. She pointed out there will be no fees, commission, rent for the hall, or other charges.

Anyone who would like more information can email kildareart4ukraine@gmail.com and check out the art on offer at Kildareart4Ukraine on Instagram.

Paintings will be auctioned with no reserve price. Absentee bids will be accepted.



“This will be a fantastic opportunity to acquire a unique and beautiful painting, while supporting a worthy cause,” said Geraldine.

“We have some lovely watercolours on paper which would look brilliant framed. There is a great selection with something for everyone. There is fantastic talent out there.”

Drake by Ross McHale

Bono by Conor Keegan