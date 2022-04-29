Search

29 Apr 2022

Flashy watches, designer handbags and €22,000 in cash seized in CAB raids in Kildare, Laois and Dublin this morning

In connection with ongoing operations against crime gangs

Flashy watches, designer handbags and €22,000 in cash seized in CAB raids in Kildare, Laois and Dublin this morning

Some of the cash seized in the raids

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Apr 2022 6:32 PM

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in the DMR West, DMR South, Laois and Kildare regions, this morning, Friday, April 29.
 
The searches were conducted with the assistance of The Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Ronanstown and Lucan District Detective Units, Naas District Detective Unit and the Customs Revenue Dog Unit.
 
Ten separate locations consisting of four residential addresses, four business addresses including a licensed premises and two professional premises were searched. It's understood one of the locations was in Clane.
 
The following was seized during the course of the searches;
One Hublot Watch
One Rolex Watch
One Breitling Watch
Designer clothing
Designer handbags
Assorted sums of cash at each of the search sites totalling €22,000
Documents, records, hard drives and electronic devices
No arrests were made during the course of this operation.
 
"This search operation targeted the commercial activities of a significant Dublin based Organised Crime Gang involved in drug trafficking and money laundering," said gardai.

"Today’s action is noteworthy in the context of an on-going proceeds of crime investigation targeting the assets and commercial interests of key individuals suspected of participating in and directing organised criminality."

Some of the items seized

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media