Kildare charity race at Punchestown raises thousands of euro for kidney research

The 31st running of the PKRF Charity Race took place at the Punchestown National Hunt Racing Festival on Saturday in aid of the Punchestown Kidney Research Fund (PKRF).

The crowds stayed on in their thousands to cheer on the 25 amateur riders in the final race of Ireland’s National Hunt Racing Festival and even the rain could not spoil this special day for all of the jockeys.

There was a tangible buzz of excitement before the race that was matched by relief and joy after the race.

The race was won by Camilla Sharples on Amir Kabir (above) for Gordon Elliot with local favourite Leona Hughes second and Aisling Noone third.

Winner, Camilla was quick to acknowledge the huge support that Gordon Elliot gives to the PKRF race every year and said winning was the thrill of a lifetime.

Leona, who works at Punchestown Racecourse, had a very vocal support group. She was elated to finish second and she was thrilled to see Punchestown Racecourse continue to support the The Charity Race and in turn promote Organ Donor Awareness.

Aisling was also very happy to be third and said that it was amazing to see all 25 of the jockeys receive such a huge applause when they returned to the parade ring after the race in recognition what they had all achieved - especially local Kilcullen GAA star Paul Bell.

James Nolan from Kilcullen is the Chairman of the local PKRF Charity and he was extremely happy with the whole event.

James stressed how important it was to thank all the Owners, Trainers, Jockeys and supporters that made the 31st running of the PKRF Charity Race such a phenomenal success. He could only guess at this stage as all funds are not in yet, but expects to have raised well in excess of €50,000 yesterday and wanted to thank everyone for all their amazing support. To Punchestown Racecourse and the Dream Team that work there he also wanted to say "thank you" for their unbelievable support over the past 31 years. Congratulations to Camilla Sharples on her great win and to everyone who took part in our Kidney PKRF Charity Race

Lastly, James wanted to thank all the Dialysis and Transplant patients that were at Punchestown to support the kidney race - as they are what the Charity Race is all about and they provide the inspiration that keeps the Charity Race going every year.

In 2022, The PKRF is looking forward to partnering with the Irish Kidney Association to set up a Pilot Peer Support Program to help Kidney Patients and their Families.

James said a support network will be set up for patients and their families who are starting out on the road to dialysis or looking at the possibility of a life - saving Kidney Transplant.

This support network will enable people to reach out and connect with a trained Volunteer, to discuss their concerns about Dialysis and Transplantation.