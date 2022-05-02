Kildare Gardaí search man in Newbridge park and find heroin and crack cocaine

Liffey Linear Park
A man in his 40s was arrested in Newbridge and a quantity of drugs seized on Friday afternoon last.
The operation was carried out by Kildare District Drugs Unit and Gardaí from Community Policing.
Gardai stopped and searched the man in the Linear Park, Newbridge and a quantity of heroin and crack cocaine was seized.
A follow up search at a house in the town resulted in the seizure of drugs paraphernalia including weighing scales.
The man was detained and questioned at Newbridge Garda Station.
A CGI impression of the proposed development. It was discussed at the latest Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District Meeting on Wednesday, April 20
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.