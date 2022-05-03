Deaths in Kildare

Sr Immaculata (Kathleen) Ryan, Kilcock / Maynooth / Durrow, Laois



May 2. Former of Durrow, Co. Laois and Presentation Convent, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary, her sisters Nora, Mamie and Julia. Deeply regretted by her sister Bernie, her brothers Paddy and Tom, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Presentation Sisters, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Robert Langan, Cashel Road, Crumlin, Dublin / Kildare



May 2. Late of Cashel Road, Crumlin and formerly of Dunfirth, Johnsbridge Co. Kildare) suddenly at his home; devoted husband of the late Alice and beloved dad of Robert and Vanessa and pre-deceased by his loving brothers Dick, Davy and sister Peg. Sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, daughter-in-law Sandra, son-in-law Aidan, grandchildren Conor, Cian, Niamh and Aoife-Rose, brothers Christy and Joe, sisters Maureen and Ena, nieces, nephews, cousins especially Pat, Maureen, Cillian, Grainne and Déarbhla, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends especially Crumlin GAA. Funeral arrangements later.

Peter Byrne

Peter Byrne, Coolane, Castledermot

Predeceased by his parents Peter and Ellen,brother Dick,and sister Peggy.Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, son Philip and his wife Angela, daughter Paula and her partner Leon, grandchildren Eliana, Colin, Kal-EL and Mon-EL, sisters Molly, Eileen, Lil,Josie, Phyllis, brother Mick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends and long life friends John & Betty O'Neill. The family would like to thank Naas General Hospital and Tallaght Hospital for the compassion and kindness to the family during the past week. Funeral arrangements later.

Maeve O'Brien (née Clancy), Carn, Loughnavalley, Mullingar, Westmeath / Newbridge



May 1. Peacefully)with her family by her side and in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care team at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar. Dearly loved wife of Fintan and devoted mother of Faolán, Realtín and Sequana. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband and family, her parents Maureen and Brendan, mother-in-law Celine, brothers Declan and Gerard, Faolán’s partner Sinead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and good friends. Remembering Maeve’s late dear sister Karen and her father-in-law Terry. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o’c in The Church of the Assumption Loughnavalley followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Those attending the funeral are respectfully requested to observe social distancing and wear a mask. No flowers please; donations in lieu would be greatly appreciated to the Lorna Byrne Children’s Foundation at www.foundation.lornabyrne.com. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please use the Condolences section at RIP.ie or leave a personal message on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie.