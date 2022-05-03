Kildare people invited to take part in event to promote public awareness and understanding of clinical trials

Kildare people have been invited to access a forthcoming free webinar on clinical trials being organised by Cancer Trials Ireland.

The webinar will take place on International Clinical Trials Day on Friday May 20 from 2-3pm, and aims to promote public awareness and understanding of clinical trials.

The webinar will feature clinical trial expert, Professor Seamus O’Reilly, on how trials work and how to access them, while previous trial participants will share their experiences of what to expect. There will also be an opportunity to answer any questions that registrants may have about trials.



Cancer Trials Ireland Chief Executive, Eibhlín Mulroe said: "With approximately 25,000 people diagnosed each year in Ireland with invasive cancer, the role of clinical trials in preventing, finding and treating cancer is crucial.

"Trials can provide early access to drugs not otherwise available. They can save lives and also help improve people’s quality of life.

"Cancer Trials Ireland’s Just Ask campaign is all about encouraging patients to ask their medical team if there is a clinical trial that may be suitable for, or relevant, to them."

For a booklet on cancer clinical trials, to find out about the trials currently taking place in Ireland, or to register for this free webinar, email info@cancertrials.ie.





