Search

04 May 2022

Bike repair shops needed for Kildare canal banks

Cyclists would welcome it

Bike repair shops needed for Kildare canal banks

A canal scene in Sallins

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

03 May 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Bike repairs stations should be rolled out at canalside locations in County Kildare.

And the county council is to consider the idea after councillors said the initiative would be welcomed by cyclists using both the Royal Canal greenway and the Grand Canal Greenway.

Read more Kildare news

“Nothing is more frustrating that getting one or two punctures, it means it's not a very enjoyable experience,” said Cllr Tim Durkan.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle said that while it is relatively easy to provide these, the problem is the maintenance that is required afterwards.

Cllr Bill Clear said a unit at Sallins is not operational and he said the stations should be of the same standard at every location.

“I had to walk all the way home after a puncture, it’s not fun when a family is involved,” added Cllr Clear.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media