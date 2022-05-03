Search

03 May 2022

Woman's husband 'tried to strangle her twice', Kildare court told

Woman's husband 'tried to strangle her twice', Kildare court told

The allegation was made at Naas District Court

03 May 2022 5:30 PM

A woman told Naas District Court that her husband tried to strangle her twice.

The woman was seeking an interim barring order at Naas District Court on April 20 and also said he tried to kick the door in.

One one occasion, she told Judge John O’Leary, he pulled her out of the house and she fell on her knee.

He kicked the door open on the second occasion and she was thrown to the ground by him, she further alleged.

She said that neighbors arrived at their address and he left.

Judge O’Leary was also told that they helped her to secure the door and the gardaí visited the premises on two occasions.

Judge O’Leary said the woman needed an interim barring order and he granted this.

The effect of this will be to temporarily direct him to leave and to prohibit him from returning.

