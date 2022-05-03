Department of Defence liaising with gardaí over unauthorised encampment on the Curragh plains in Kildare

The encampment pictured yesterday
The Department of Defence said it is liaising with gardaí over an unauthorised encampment located on the Curragh Plains for over a week.
The caravans and vehicles moved onto land between Curragh racecourse and Kildare town on April 25 last.
A significant fire was later seen burning close to gorse bushes on the edge of the encampment on the evening of April 26.
The caravans and vehicles were still located in the area at the beginning of this week.
A Department of Defence spokesperson told the Leader: “When the Department of Defence are made aware of illegal encampments on the Curragh Plains, the Department, as a matter of course, immediately inform the relevant authorities to assist in the matter, namely An Garda Síochána.
“In this case, the Department has been recently informed of this illegal encampment and understands from An Garda Siochana that occupiers will be vacating the Curragh Plains shortly.
“The Department will continue to liaise with An Garda Siochana in the coming days.”
Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District councillor Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer said an unauthorised encampment was located on private road at the rear of the Lidl Regional Distribution Centre on the outskirts of Newbridge for several weeks.
She added that the management of the Curragh plains in the long term “remains a huge challenge” for the Department of Defence and local communities.
A wide-ranging consultation process is currently underway by the Department of Defence and Kildare County Council to develop a conservation and management plan for the natural grassland amenity.
