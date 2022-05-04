Blood donation clinic in North Kildare this Sunday

The clinic will be appointment based.. File Pic.
A blood donation clinic will open up in North Kildare this Sunday.
It will take place at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth from 12pm until 3.30pm.
The clinic will be appointment based.
To book an appointment call 1800 731 137.
