Gardaí investigating after man exposed himself to woman walking dogs

A computer generated image of the suspect by Evo-Fit
Gardaí are seeking the public to assist with the above individual’s identification, in relation to an incident of exposure that occurred at Rivervalley Park, Swords on on March 9, 2022.
The injured party was walking her dogs when she noticed a man walking nearby.
The man over took her and further down the path he stepped from behind a tree and exposed himself.
The injured party raised the alarm and the suspect left the scene.
Description of Suspect: Early 20’s, approximately 5'11" and slim build.
He was wearing a pink bobble hat and a black grey windbreaker with grey underarms and a reflective strip down both arms.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station.
