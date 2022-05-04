Kildare hotel agrees to sponsor key race at Curragh Racecourse

The Westgrove Hotel has been unveiled as the latest official hospitality partner of The Curragh Racecourse and as part of their new partnership have agreed to support the racing industry in Kildare by also sponsoring one of the key races for the sport’s future thoroughbred stars. The well known hotel is located in Clane and already supports a range of sports in the town which is already steeped in Irish thoroughbred heritage being the home of the likes of top trainers Ger Lyons and former Kildare great Willie McCreery as well as leading jockey Mark Walsh.

As part of the sponsorship with The Curragh Racecourse, the home of Irish flat racing, the Westgrove Hotel will be sponsoring a maiden race for two year old fillies which is known for producing plenty of future champions on the biggest weekend of the year in the flat season on Friday evening 24th June which kicks off the huge Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby weekend festival. The Westgrove Hotel IEBF Maiden for 2 year old fillies has previously been won by a subsequent Group 1 Moyglare Stakes winner, Discoveries, which should also be a contender for classic success this year for trainer Jessica Harrington.

Patrick/Will Fadden of the Westgrove Hotel whose family have enjoyed success as racehorse owners in the past especially with the likes of Rushbrook who was a Listed winner for them in Tralee, he also won on an Irish Derby day and was trained by David Wachman with a very young Fran Berry onboard said “The Westgrove Hotel in our home town of Clane is embedded in an a part of Kildare that is steeped in so much thoroughbred racing and breeding heritage and history. We are engaging in a substantial refurbishment of our hotel and we can’t wait to unveil our new work to the racing public. We are well known for welcoming and embracing all sporting supporters especially the racing and breeding community and assure them all of a warm welcome when they come to visit us. We are also keen to support future talent in everything we do in our business and jumped at the opportunity to become an industry supporter and sponsor of a very well regarded 2 year old race at The Curragh racecourse on Irish Derby weekend.”

Sponsorship and Racing Manager of The Curragh Racecourse Evan Arkwright said “We are delighted to welcome the Westgrove as one of our select number of partner hotels and look forward to working closely with their team on a variety of exciting promotional initiatives throughout our season.”

The Westgrove Hotel IEBF 2 year old Maiden will take place on Friday 24th June which is the first evening’s racing that starts the three day Irish Derby Festival, the most important occasion in the Irish flat racing calendar with some of the most prestigious races in Europe taking place at The Curragh Racecourse.

For more information visit www.westgrovehotel.com and www.curragh.ie