Kildare player wins over €200k on EuroMillions last night

FILE PHOTO
An online player in Kildare became the largest winner in Ireland on Tuesday night after matching five numbers and one lucky star in the midweek EuroMillions draw. The Tuesday night winner won €238,541 after purchasing their ticket online at www.lottery.ie.
The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Kildare ticket holder. The online winner should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.
The winning numbers for Tuesday’s (3rd May) EuroMillions draw were: 08, 20, 26, 47, 48 and lucky stars 03, 08.
A National Lottery spokesperson said: “In the space of two days, we have seen two online players win large prizes across two different games. On Tuesday night, a EuroMillions player in Kildare matched five numbers and one lucky star to win an incredible €238,541. The night before, it was a player in Dublin celebrating after winning the top prize of €500,000 in Monday’s 9pm Daily Million Plus draw.”
As there was no winner of the incredible €174,025,283 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw, Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €195 million.
Mark Richards FRSS was commissioned to create a permanent artwork to commemorate Bill 'Squires' Gannon, the captain of the Kildare GAA team in 1928 when Kildare won the All Ireland final.
Lifetime Honorary Society member, Niall McDonald, Society Treasurer, Declan O' Donovan and Adrian Heffernan of the Irish Red Cross, North Kildare branch.
