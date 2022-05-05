Plans for dozens of new homes in Suncroft area of Kildare

FILE PHOTO
Plans have been lodged to construct 38 homes in the Suncroft area.
A planning application for the extension of duration has been submitted to Kildare County Council on the issue.
The dwellings will comprise of 33 one and a half storey four bed houses, one two-storey detached four bed house, four two-storey semi-detached three bed houses.
A crèche is also included.
The site at Eascanrath Brook spans 3.127 hectares (7.73 acres).
The estimated construction value of the development is €9m, according to Construction Information Services database.
