Kilcullen's Treasure Town festival to highlight climate change in Kildare

Kilcullen Community 4 Climate Action will this weekend host the first Treasure Town festival - a celebration of the wonderful amenities and talents in the community that can show people a circular economy model in action.

It will take place on Saturday, May 7 from 11am to 3pm, in Kilcullen Community Centre.

The organisers said the festival will demonstrate the many ways to share, swap, repair, reuse and refurbish things, so fewer products get thrown away, so we use fewer natural resources buying new products. Treasure Town is a family friendly day and events are free.

“Treasure Town Festival wants to highlight the wonderful talents and resources we have right here in Kilcullen and to show us how we can reuse, repair or swap instead of just buying new products," says Cliona Kelliher of Kilcullen Community 4 Climate Action.

“At the moment, so many of us throw away things that are still useful, and simply buy new ones, which uses and wastes vast amounts of natural resources. Moving to a circular economy, one where we use and reuse products as much as possible, is a key part of our response to climate change and being kinder to the world around us.”

Treasure Town activities will include clothes and toy swaps and a plant swap.

The cycle clinic will offer a bicycle repair service, giving people a chance to get their bike checked out and to have small repairs done. Also included will be children’s activities, biodiversity talks with Nuala Madigan from the Irish Peatland Conservation Council and home energy tips from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI). Roza Konieczna from Kilcullen will do a sewing demonstration. Siobhan Murphy from Kalbarri Cookery School will talk about food and how to avoid food waste. Hilary Pallister from Kilcullen 4 Community Action will do a plant propagation demonstration.

A full list of events can be found here. Events are free and registration is not required. Visitors are asked to bring their keep cups and to keep waste to a minimum on the day.

Kilcullen Community 4 Climate Action aims to support and promote the social, cultural, economic, educational and environmental well-being and development of the community of Kilcullen and its environs.