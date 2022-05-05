Search

05 May 2022

Over €2.5m spent street cleaning and emptying bins in Kildare this year

Litter management

Over €2.5m spent street cleaning and emptying bins in Kildare this year

A litter bin located at the lakes area in Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

05 May 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Kildare County Council is spending in excess of €2.5m on litter management.

A KCC meeting was told that the council currently will spend €2.525m on street

sweeping and litter bin emptying this year.

Nevertheless, Cllr Kevin Duffy complained about inconsistencies in the service pointing to the fact that different sections within KCC are responsible for emptying litter bins.

He told a KCC meeting on April 25 different entities collect litter in playgrounds and  cemeteries and the emptying takes place at different frequencies.

“All the public sees is that some bins are full and some are empty and they don’t see that different sections (of KCC) are responsible for different bins, there needs to be rationalisation. Not every bin needs to be emptied every day,” he said.

He added it “cannot be efficient” to have bins collected in five or six different ways and “the inconsistencies have to be resolved.”

He was supported by Cllr Bill Clear who said this is a big issue.

Read more Kildare news

He said that where bins are provided less litter accumulates and  there is litter in areas which are not serviced by bins.

“I know this from experience,” he said, adding that measures must be taken to stop the  household refuse being deposited in the bins and this can be achieved by making the holes smaller.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle pointed to discrepancies between different areas in the county and she suggested that the level of services should be delivered at a ratio of the local population.

“We will always have to provide this service at the same time as trying to reduce waste,” she said.

A call for more frequent collections was made by Cllr Michael Coleman and he wants Sunday collections to take place, saying this has had an effect when it has been tried.

And Cllr Carmel Kelly said there should be more street collections when there are more people around like at Easter and during summer.

Cathaoirleach Naoise Ó Cearúil said the collections should reflect how busy the the towns are.

KCC official Joe Boland said that the county is “going the right way” and pointed to Naas’ win and Leixlip’s fourth place in the most recent IBAL assessment.

He also said litter management is both labour intensive and very expensive but providing additional cover at weekends “might be the thing to do.”

He said  it has been very difficult to control expenditure in light of the myriad of demands and any requests for additional services would need to be carefully costed and considered “in the context of the annual budgetary process.”

In particular, any suggested “reviews” should not be interpreted as an opportunity for yet more bins and additional street sweeping.

Mr Boland noted that playgrounds are serviced separately by the Parks Department by contract following a tender.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media