05 May 2022

Woman found with knife in car in Kildare felt threatened

Incident at house

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

05 May 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A woman who appeared before court for possessing a knife had the Probation Act applied, meaning no conviction follows.

Lorraine Kelly, 32, whose address was given as 4 Killane Road, East Wall, Dublin was prosecuted for an offence at the M7 Newhall, Naas, on May 16, 2016.

Sgt Jim Kelly told Naas District Court on April 13 that kitchen knives were found in a car stopped  on that date, including one in a bag.

Sgt Kelly said there was no suggestion that the knife was used and he described it as a small kitchen knife.

The court was also told that the defendant had been in an incident in Dungarvan the previous night and she felt threatened.

It was the only time she had come to the attention of the gardaí.

Defending barrister Aisling Murphy said that a person came to a house the night before in Dungarvan and issued a number of threats.

She also told Judge John O’Leary that a vehicle was damaged.

She also said that the defendant had a heroin addiction but had got herself clean and attended a Christian church, where she met her husband.

She is now married with two children and has stepped away from people she was previously associated with.

Ms Murphy also said the defendant suffers with anxiety and depression.

