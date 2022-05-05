Woman driving at over 160 km/h on Kildare route had three kids in car

A woman found driving at in excess of 160 km/h had three children in the back of the vehicle, Naas District Court heard.

Roxanne Cawley, 29 , whose address was given as 1 Derrycloney, Mountmellick, Co Laois, was prosecuted for dangerous driving on August 14, 2019, at Great Connell, Newbridge, on the M7.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court on April 20 that the defendant was headed in a northerly direction at the time and the guards believed that the driving was dangerous because the road was busy.

Read more Kildare news

He added that other vehicles had to move out of the way so the defendant’s vehicle could continue.

Solicitor David Powderly said that a relative was dangerously ill at the time.

Judge John O’Leary said he would reduce the case to careless driving only because the defendant has a boy who needs to receive hospital treatment.

He said the defendant appears to have a disregard for safety and imposed a fine of €1,000.