Car collision with lorry led to delays near Kildare border

The vehicles at the scene / Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
This was the scene at Station Road in Clondalkin yesterday when a collision took place between a car and a lorry.
Dublin Fire Brigade said the incident led to traffic delays in the area.
The collision took place in a Yellow Box at the junction with Station Road Business Park.
