05 May 2022

Irish Guineas Festival at Curragh will include new gourmet picnic packages for families coming to Kildare venue

Irish Guineas Festival at Curragh will include new gourmet picnic packages for families

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

05 May 2022 2:37 PM

The month of May denotes the start of the Classic season and The Curragh Racecourse, home of all five Irish classics which are the ultimate test for a horse, has been gearing up for an exciting summer of world class racing and a social occasion like no other. Visit The Curragh during the Classic season and you can expect style and fashion, culinary delights as well as oncourse entertainment after the equine action takes place.

For the horse racing fans the start of the exciting Classic season sees some of the best horses in Europe come to Ireland and battle it out on the hallowed turf of racing’s HQ.

Two of this year’s five classics will be contested at the Curragh's three-day Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival from Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22.

These will include the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas, a race for the fillies, which first took place 100 years ago in 1922, and the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas, a race for the colts.

 As always, the hotly anticipated style events will also be taking place this year off track at the Curragh Racecourse akin to the UK’s Royal Ascot, minus the top hat and tails, and Glorious Goodwood Festival. Experts have forecasted a mixture of trouser suits, dresses, and jumpsuits for ladies. Plenty of colour is anticipated with bold and bright colours high in the betting.

 

For the first time at The Curragh, new special gourmet picnic packages will be available to pre-order. Filled with a sumptuous selection of savoury snacks and sweet treats, the picnics can be taken to the grassy enclosure around the historic Queen’s Room, originally built for the visit of Queen Victoria, which overlooks the parade ring.

Up to 25% off for early bird entry tickets for The Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival! Ends midnight on Saturday.

The great thing as well is that under 18’s are always free at The Curragh Racecourse when they are accompanied by a fee paying adult

 

 The Curragh has partnered up with Manguard Plus to introduce a free shuttle bus service to and from Newbridge and Kildare for all fixtures in 2022. The buses will commence with the arrival before the first race and finish an hour after the last meeting, or two hours for the larger festivals. Further details can be found on curragh.ie.

 

Expressway have introduced a new direct bus return service from Dublin to The Curragh on race days – Busaras, Temple Bar (Wellington Quay), Heuston Station, Red Cow (Luas). To reserve your place, see expressway.ie.  Return €25, under 16s €18, Single €15.

 

Brian Kavanagh, CEO of The Curragh, said “With three race meetings under our belt, we are really looking forward to getting the Classic season underway and the Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival is one of the best weekends of racing in the European racing calendar. The end of the Punchestown Festival signals the beginning of the flat season in earnest and as we have seen from race meetings around the country, there is great demand when the opportunity arises to get out and socialise alongside high-quality racing. We plan to really celebrate the Classic season in 2022 as we welcome visitors to our Guineas meeting for the first time since 2019.”

