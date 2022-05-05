Young woman driving when two men blocked road at 4am: Kildare Gardaí investigating

Garda Station lantern
Gardaí in Carbury are investigating a terrifying incident for a female driver when two men tried to block the road after 4am.
The incident happened at 4.20am on April 30 close to Edenderry Golf Club, on the road between Edenderry and Carbury.
The men started banging on the bonnet and the side of the car.
The woman had to suddenly brake and later beep her horn to get away from the scene.
The males are described as being in their late teens or early 20s and wore dark clothes. One had a cropped fringe.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Carbury Garda Station.
