Call for review of traffic management system in Kildare town

Sallins
There has been a call for an appraisal of new traffic management measures, which are being trialled in Sallins.
Local councillor has tabled a motion for a Naas Municipal District meeting next week.
Cllr Breen wants the traffic calming system "recently installed in the village centre" to be reviewed and for the council to report back on "its suitability and effectiveness".
